Peru’s Angelo Caro Narvaez suffered a brutal injury during his skateboarding run at the Olympics on Sunday.

Narvaez, who was among the skateboarding lot making their debut at the Tokyo Games, grinded down one of the rails during the street competition. He was unable to land cleanly and went groin first into the subsequent rail.

“That one’s gonna hurt,” the commentator was heard saying on the NBC broadcast.

Narvaez got back to his feet slowly after staying down on the concrete for a little while. Then walked and sat down to regain himself.

He was given a score of 1.01 out of 10 on the first run but finished strong on the second run gaining a core of 6.96 out of 10, according to EuroSport. He was able to make it to the final round but finished the day in fifth place, narrowly missing out on a bronze medal.

Japan’s Yuto Horigome picked up the gold medal in men’s street. He had initially faltered in his first two runs on the course at Ariake Urban Sports Park but was able to pull off high-scoring tricks in his third attempt and held off Kelvin Hoefler and the U.S.’ Jagger Eaton.

Horigome, 22, learned to skate in the city when he was younger, making the gold medal in Tokyo all that more important.

“It felt significant to return to Koto ward, it meant so much more for me,” he said, via Reuters.

While the first medals were handed out on Sunday, the skateboarders’ real focus was a broader acceptance of the sport making its first appearance in the Games.

“Skateboarding is still a minor sport,” Horigome said. “I want to show how skateboarding is fun.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.