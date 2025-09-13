Angel Reese will remain with Sky despite late-season riff, general manager says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Chicago Sky and Angel Reese ended the 2025 season on a sour note when the team’s star player said she “might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me” if the team does not improve its outlook.

Reese was suspended by the team for her “detrimental” comments, then missed the final three games of the season with what the team called a back injury, causing speculation that the relationship was fractured.

But Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said that Reese will be on the team “until I hear differently.”

“That’s the direction we’re going to move, is that she’s on the roster,” he told reporters earlier this week.

“Angel is an ascending young talent in this league who’s had two very, very good seasons here in Chicago,” Pagliocca said Friday. “Obviously we went through what we did. I feel like we closed the chapter on it. She spoke to her teammates, she spoke publicly. We moved on as a team. She’s a special player. And I have good conversations with Angel daily, with her team daily. They’re constant, and they’re productive.”

Reese demanded that the team get better players, saying it was a “nonnegotiable” for her.

“I’m not settling for the same s— we did this year,” Reese told the Chicago Tribune . “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a nonnegotiable for me.”

The Sky were tied for the worst record in the WNBA at 10-34, despite Reese averaging 14.7 points and having a league-high 12.6 rebounds.

