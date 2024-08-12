Angel Reese tries to tamp down 2028 Olympic expectations after Team USA’s latest gold

The United States women’s basketball team wrapped up its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal in Paris as the Summer Games officially came to a close.

In the immediate aftermath, eyes have turned to the 2028 Olympics and who will suit up for the red, white and blue in Los Angeles when the time comes. A post from ESPN Women’s Hoops’ X account speculated over who could be on the roster – Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers and JuJu Watkins were all named in the post.

But Reese, the Chicago Sky star rookie who is set to return to action later this month, tried to divert attention back on this year’s winners.

“Let’s just congratulate these women & let them enjoy this moment! Leave me out of this until my time comes!” Reese wrote on X in response.

Reese and Clark would likely be leading the next generation of women’s basketball players on Team USA. Both have been vying for the Rookie of the Year Award as their teams contend for playoff position in their first WNBA seasons.

Bueckers is likely to be among the top picks of next year’s draft as she wraps up her career at UConn. Watkins is entering her sophomore season at USC.

There will be a lot of hype surrounding the next steps for Team USA. A ninth gold medal would be an incredible feat.

The U.S. women’s basketball team also has 61 straight Olympic victories.

