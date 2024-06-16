Angel Reese strikes Caitlin Clark in head during layup attempt, receives flagrant foul in Fever-Sky rematch

The on-court rivalry between star rookies Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark continues to heat up.

The Indiana Fever hosted the Chicago Sky on Sunday, marking the second time the teams have faced off this season. Clark drove to the basket with less than three minutes remaining in the third quarter.

But as Clark attempted to make a layup, she was whacked in the head by Reese.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Referees then reviewed the play and assessed with a Flagrant 1.

VIEW MOMENT ON X

ANGEL REESE SHOWS OFF CUSTOM SHOES AHEAD OF WNBA REMATCH WITH CAITLIN CLARK

Reese’s foul comes on the heels of a controversial hard foul in the first matchup of the season between the Sky and Fever.

Sky guard Chennedy Carter made a basket late in the third quarter. She then shifted to defense and began guarding Clark, who was attempting to get open to receive an inbound pass.

The level of physicality Caitlin Clark has faced during the first handful of games of her rookie WNBA season has been a hot topic.

“I think everybody is physical with me, they get away with things that probably other people don’t get away with,” Clark said on May 28 after the Fever lost to the Los Angeles Sparks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Fever defeated the Sky for a second time this season on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.