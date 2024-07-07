Angel Reese, Sky make clear who they believe the frontrunner is for WNBA Rookie of the Year

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky made clear who they think the frontrunner for the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year award is after the rookie recorded another double-double.

Reese had 27 points and 10 rebounds as she extended her WNBA rookie single-season record for consecutive double-doubles to 12. She also matched Candace Parker’s record for most consecutive double-doubles over the course of two seasons.

The Sky beat the Seattle Storm, 88-84.

But amid a tightly contested race for the top rookie award this season, the Sky wrote a post on X making it clear who they have as their choice.

“Record setter. THE front runner,” the team wrote.

Reese also reposted the message on her timeline.

Reese’s teammate Chennedy Carter also put the rookie forward in her top spot for the award.

“Barbie’s Rookie of the Year. There’s no other way to put it,” Carter said, via the New York Post. “She goes out, she does her work every single night, no matter what team we’re facing. I’m telling you, Barbie’s Rookie of the Year, for sure.”

Reese’s top competition for the award is Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, who also made history on Saturday, becoming the first rookie to record a triple-double.

Clark is averaging 16 points, 7.1 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. Reese is averaging 13.9 points, 11.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Clark has the head-to-head advantage, winning two of their three matchups so far. The two have one more matchup on the schedule – on Aug. 30.

