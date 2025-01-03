Angel Reese shows off revealing New Year’s Eve outfit, deletes Instagram account

Angel Reese’s Instagram account did not make it to 2025.

Reese’s Instagram appeared to be deactivated on Thursday – but not before she posted a revealing outfit.

According to the New York Post, before Reese’s account was no longer available, she posted herself in a dress that exposed most of her stomach and cleavage.

While the pictures are no longer on Instagram, Reese posted several videos on TikTok of herself in the dress.

In one video, she is lip-syncing “Date Night” by rapper YFN Lucci, who says in the song, “I just hope it last, give that girl my last. Codeine in a glass. She shaped like a coke bottle made of glass.” In another, she raps a portion of Nicki Minaj’s verse from Trey Songz’ “Touchin’ Lovin’.”

It’s not yet clear when the account was deactivated, nor is it known how she spent the New Year.

Reese was one of two rookies named an All-Star in the WNBA this past season, along with Caitlin Clark. Clark received 66 of the 67 Rookie of the Year votes, with Reese receiving the other.

The LSU alum, who had beaten Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the 2023 national championship, set the single-season record for most rebounds in WNBA history, but after her season was cut short due to injury, A’ja Wilson surpassed her and set a new record.

Reese will be playing in the 3-on-3 “Unrivaled” league in Miami that begins later this month.

She was the seventh pick of the WNBA Draft to the Chicago Sky and averaged 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds in 2024.

