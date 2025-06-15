Angel Reese shoves Sun player after getting hair pulled going for rebound; secures first triple-double

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chicago Sky star Angel Reese secured the first triple-double of her career on Sunday against the Connecticut Sun, but it didn’t come without a heated moment during their matchup.

In the third quarter, Reese and Sun guard Bria Hartley were vying for a rebound. Reese was grabbed as she tried to reach for the ball and she didn’t like how Hartley played her for the board. Connecticut forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa stepped in between the two players, and Reese responded with a shove.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A different angle of the moment showed Hartley grabbing Reese’s hair as the Sky player went up for the rebound.

Sun veteran Tina Charles was also involved in the skirmish as she had words for the second-year player. Reese seemed to signal to Charles that her hair was pulled.

Reese and Charles were hit with technical fouls.

ANGEL REESE’S TEAMMATE DEMANDS ‘RESPECT’ FOR EMOTIONAL STAR IN RESPONSE TO ONLINE SCRUTINY

Chicago eventually pulled away from Connecticut and won the game 78-66. Reese had 11 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Sky’s third win of the season. She was two-of-seven from the field and made all seven of her free-throw attempts.

Sky rookie Hailey Van Lith had 16 points all the bench, leading all Chicago scorers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Connecticut dropped to 2-8 on the year. Marina Mabrey led the team with 22 points and five rebounds. Charles added 19 points and six rebounds.