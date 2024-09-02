Angel Reese sets WNBA record for most rebounds in single season

Angel Reese has rewritten the WNBA record books.

Entering Sunday, the former LSU star had 399 rebounds on the season, needing just six more to make history.

After grabbing her sixth board of the afternoon, the rookie set the all-time WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single season.

Reese surpassed Sylvia Fowles’ record of 404 she set in 2018. Fowles beat the record by one just a year after Jonquel Jones recorded 403.

Even more impressively is that Reese accomplished the feat in just 23 games. After Sunday, she has eight games to go in the season, so the record will wind up having been absolutely shattered.

Going into Sunday, Reese’s 12.9 rebounds per game were the most in the league. She and A’ja Wilson are the only players in the league to average double-digit boards and the only players averaging double-doubles.

Reese’s 5.1 offensive rebounds per game also leads the WNBA by a wide margin. Aliyah Boston ranks second at 3.1. Nearly 40% of Reese’s rebounds this season have come from the offensive side of the glass.

Reese won a national championship with LSU in 2023 over Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa got its revenge this past March by taking the Tigers down in the Elite 8, but they again fell short in the national title game, this time to undefeated South Carolina.

After her prowess in college, the Chicago Sky selected her as the seventh overall pick in the WNBA Draft. She and Clark were the only rookies to be named to the WNBA All-Star Game in July.

