Angel Reese pays off mother’s mortgage in surprise birthday gift

Angel Reese surprised her mom with a birthday gift that nearly brought her to tears.

Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese, was a guest on the WNBA star’s “Unapologetically Angel” podcast.

At the end of the episode, Reese let her mother know that she had paid off her mortgage as part of her gift.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

“You said that if your mortgage was paid off that you would retire, or you won’t work, or you can pick if you want to work still, so your mortgage has been paid,” Reese said.

Webb Reese nearly dropped the cake she had been given, in disbelief.

“What?” Webb Reese said, flabbergasted.

“Today, your mortgage has been paid. You ain’t gotta worry about your mortgage no more. And if you want to still work and keep yourself busy, you can keep yourself busy,” Reese continued.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“Are you serious?” Webb Reese said, overwhelmed by Reese’s gift.

“And when I move to Chicago this year — actually I’m getting a house, y’all — you can come stay with me whenever you want to,” Reese added.

“That was my biggest goal in life, to retire you. To pay your mortgage or whatever you wanted for you not to work.”

Webb Reese started to tear up and then Reese came over to her and sang “Happy Birthday.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Webb Reese played for the University of Maryland Baltimore County (UMBC) and was inducted into the UMBC Athletics Hall of Fame.

Reese wore #10 at LSU once it became available to honor her mother, as Webb Reese wore #10 in her playing days.

Now with the Chicago Sky, Reese dons #5.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.