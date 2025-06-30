Angel Reese ecstatic as her brother Julian signs with Lakers after going undrafted

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese is one proud sister after watching her brother Julian accomplish his own professional basketball goal.

Julian Reese, the former forward for the Maryland Terrapins, was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday following the two NBA Draft rounds in prior days.

The Terrapins celebrated the signing with a post of their own on X, and Angel Reese hopped in to congratulate her brother.

She also encouraged her little brother to take advantage of what was ahead.

“OPPORTUNITY,” she wrote over Maryland’s post. “COME ON JU.”

The younger Reese, who goes by “Juju,” played four seasons at Maryland, where he tallied 1,488 points over his career. He also had 1,015 rebounds, which made him one of only two players in Terrapins history to have 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds in their career.

Kevin Willard, Maryland’s head coach, spoke about Julian Reese’s impact on the program back in February.

“I really believe one day Julian’s number will be hanging from the rafters,” he said, per 247Sports. “Because in an era where kids showed no loyalty, kids get up and go anytime they want, money this and that, this young man didn’t transfer.”

The Terrapins made it to the Sweet Sixteen this past NCAA Tournament after Reese averaged 13.3 points and nine rebounds per game during his senior campaign. He earned All-Big Ten honorable mention honors for the third straight season.

Now, Reese will be joining the Lakers’ Summer League roster, where he will team up with players like Bronny James and Dalton Knecht with hopes of impressing Los Angeles coaches enough to make the roster, or at least land with their G-League team.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.