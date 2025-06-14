Angel Reese, Chicago Sky drop third straight game as slump continues with loss to Dream

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky’s slump continued on Friday night with the team’s third straight loss and seventh of the season, this time against the Atlanta Dream.

Sky general manager Jeff Pagliocca said earlier this week that the team would need to see more production out of the former LSU star, but Reese struggled to turn things around in the 88-70 loss that saw the Dream’s Rhyne Howard drop a season-high of 36 points and a career-high nine three-pointers.

“We’ve got to do a better job of stopping the bleeding as it’s going,” head coach Tyler Marsh told reporters after the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think we did about as good a job as you could do defensively in that first half and for parts of that third quarter and executed our defensive game plan. But we’ve got to continue to put together a full 40-minute game.”

Reese went 0-for-2 in the first quarter but recorded five rebounds and two assists. She followed that in the second with eight points and went 3-for-4. But the Sky’s attempt at turning things around faltered in the third as Atlanta pulled away. She finished the game with 12 points and nine rebounds.

Statistically, Reese has struggled this season, compared to last year’s All-Star-worthy performance.

ANGEL REESE’S TEAMMATE DEMANDS ‘RESPECT’ FOR EMOTIONAL STAR IN RESPONSE TO ONLINE SCRUTINY

Her field goal percentage has dropped, she is averaging 10.3 points a game compared to last season’s 13.6, and her average turnover per game is up 3.8 compared to her rookie average of 3.5.

“She’s had some great games, and she’s had some games like everybody else that haven’t been her best,” Pagliocca told the Chicago Sun-TImes this week. “But she’s our best chance at versatility on this roster. We need more production out of her, but we need her to help us in other ways, too.

A new head coach and revamped roster have put the Sky’s growing pains on full display.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s a long season and there’s a lot of games left, but this is unexpected, and I’ve been very disappointed,” Pagliocca added. “We had pretty big, significant expectations for this season. That’s why I made the moves I made.”

The Sky sit at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with a 2-7 record. They’ll look to turn things around when they travel to Connecticut to play the Sun on Sunday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.