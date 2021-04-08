Andy Reid's unique attempt to recruit JuJu Smith-Schuster to Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid gave his absolute best shot at an attempt to acquire another weapon for Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes earlier this offseason.

The Chiefs already have All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill at Mahomes’ disposal, but Reid made a pitch to Steelers wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who ended up signing a one-year deal to deal to remain in Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster made an appearance on “The Michael Irvin Podcast” to talk about the unique recruiting tactic.

“Andy Reid was just calling me and he was sending me Lombardi Trophy pictures, like constantly,” Smith-Schuster said on the show. “We had a good talk, so it would have been KC after the Steelers.

“Like, he texted [Lombardi Trophy pictures] to me while I was trying to make a decision, and you know I have so much respect for him and his team, so yeah,” he added.

Smith-Schuster often posted on his social media accounts that he wants to be a Steeler for life. So, he will run it back another season with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, and fellow wideouts Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, and James Washington.

Last season, Smith-Schuster led the team with 97 receptions, to go along with 831 yards and nine touchdowns. He will look to improve upon his pedestrian 8.6 yards-per-catch average next year.