Andy Reid's face shield goes viral during Chiefs' opening game

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid isn’t messing around when it comes to the coronavirus and he proved it on the sidelines of the opening game against the Houston Texans.

Reid was spotted pacing the sidelines with a face shield. He was jabbed a bit on social media as cameras caught his face shield fogging up as he tried to call plays for his offense.

The NFL mandated before the start of the season that every coach and staff member in the bench area wear a mask and reduce the size of each team’s travel party.

Team owners will also have to follow separate coronavirus testing requirements to get access to the locker room, field or team charter.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said that the league, players’ union and medical experts developed the protocols to put them in a good position to play a full season with a Super Bowl.

“We have been really fortunate that cases of COVID-19 are very low across the league,” Goodell said last week. “It is a testament to the plans, but most importantly to the diligence of the players, the teams and their staffs. I would tell you that we still have more work to do. We are not going to get comfortable. We will remain vigilant, resilient, flexible and basically adapt to circumstances as needed with public health as our No. 1 priority as we have all this offseason.”

