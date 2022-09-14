Andy Reid blames pair of Chiefs’ injuries on Cardinals’ field: ‘It’s not an excuse’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Kansas City Chiefs lost two players to injury during Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, but it was not due to poor conditioning.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters Tuesday that field conditions at State Farm Stadium resulted in kicker Harrison Butker and first round draft pick Trent McDuffie slipping and injuring themselves, with the latter sustaining a significant hamstring injury.

“They resodded it, which is a good thing because they practice in there,” Reid said. “But it was a little bit loose. That’s what happens sometimes when you resod, is it’s loose.

“It was part of the Butker injury and McDuffie injury,” he continued. “The turf picked up and I would tell you that that did have something to do with it. If it didn’t, I would tell you that, too. So, it’s not an excuse by any means, but I mean, you all can see it. Watch the tape.”

Butker’s plant foot slipped awkwardly during a kickoff early in the game, forcing the Chiefs to use safety Justin Reid for most of their kickoffs and extra points. He was later diagnosed with a sprained ankle and will likely be unavailable for the Chief’s Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers because of their short week.

McDuffie was placed on injured reserve Tuesday and will miss at least the next four games.

A spokesperson for the Cardinals responded to Reed’s accusations in a message on ProFootballTalk, saying the field was replaced on Aug. 22.

“That’s more than enough time for the Tifway Bermuda 419 hybrid sod to take root, especially in 109 degrees and abundant sunshine,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

“The field at State Farm Stadium is routinely ranked among the best — if not THE best — among NFL players, including in surveys conducted by the NFLPA. Like all fields, the surface at State Farm Stadium undergoes the NFL’s required testing and certification process both before and after games. Sunday it not only met but exceeded those standards.”

The field at State Farm Stadium is unique in that it lays on a 40-inch deep tray that measures 234 feet wide and 403 feet long and rolls in and out of the multipurpose stadium. According to the website, it takes approximately 70 minutes to complete the move in or out of the stadium.

Reid may not be a fan of the field in Arizona, but he could potentially have to play there a second time this season as State Farm Stadium is the site of this year’s Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.