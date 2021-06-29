Andy Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion who is still trying to get back to peak form after two hip surgeries, pulled off a big win over No. 24 Nikoloz Basilashvili.

Murray won the match Monday, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. Murray was up 5-0 in the third set and was broken three times in a row and lost seven straight games. He was twice one point away from winning the match in the third set but Basilashvili fought back to force another game before getting closed out.

It was Murray’s first win at the tournament since 2017.

While fans were delighted to see Murray win again at Centre Court, there was a brief moment where he needed a break.

In the third set, the arena closed its retractable roof with rain on the way and Murray disappeared. Much to the chagrin of his wife, Kim, he explained what was happening in that moment.

“I went and had a shower. I went to the toilet. Just a number one,” Murray said, via 7 News.

His wife cringed a bit in that moment.

Murray was No. 1 in the world tennis rankings before injuries would put a pause on his career. Monday was only his sixth match of the season.

“It’s been extremely frustrating not being able to get on the court and I’ve had such little momentum over these last few years. And just kept trying, kept working hard in the gym, kept doing all the right things to get me back in this position. I feel very lucky I get to do it again,” he said.

Murray is now awaiting his second-round opponent.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.