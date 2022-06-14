Andrew Wiggins makes case for NBA Finals MVP with Game 5 performance, fans weigh in

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins made his case for NBA Finals MVP in Monday night’s victory over the Boston Celtics.

Wiggins played 43 minutes and scored 26 points on 12-of-23 shooting, leading the team. He needed to have an elevated performance as Stephen Curry, who scored 43 points in Game 4, went cold from beyond the arc. Wiggins added 13 rebounds to pick up his second consecutive double-double.

“It’s something I dreamt about for sure, being in the league, and this is the ultimate stage,” he told reporters after the game, via NBC Sports Bay Area. “It doesn’t get bigger than this. I was out there being aggressive. It was a good game.”

NBA fans watching the game debated whether it could be Wiggins’ time to pick up an NBA Finals MVP.

He’s still a little far off numbers-wise.

Wiggins is averaging 18.4 points and 9.4 rebounds in the Finals. He’s second on the team in scoring behind Curry (30.6) and leading the team in rebounding.

Curry has never won an NBA Finals MVP and is making as good a case as ever to capture his first trophy.

Wiggins has maintained he just wants to win and has found a way to do it in three of the five games so far between the Warriors and Celtics. An NBA Finals victory would put the cap on the guard’s incredible season, in which he averaged 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds and made his first All-Star team.

“Man, there are just a lot of great people here,” he added. “Great people here that challenge you. They hold you accountable. The support system, everyone on this team, this organization, they support you and they want to see you do good, and they put you in a position to do good.”

A possible series-clinching Game 6 is set to tip off Thursday night at 9 ET in Boston.