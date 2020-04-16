Andrew Thomas: 5 things to know about the 2020 NFL Draft prospect

Andrew Thomas is an offensive lineman who is looking to make the jump from college to the pros.

Thomas attended Pace Academy in Atlanta before committing to Georgia. He played both offense and defense and was a four-star recruit before playing with the Bulldogs, according to Rivals. He was ranked as the No. 7 offensive tackle in the nation and the No. 5 offensive player in the state, according to ESPN.

He helped Pace Academy to a Class AAA State Championship in 2015.

Here are five other things to know about Thomas.

1) HOW DOES HE STACK UP?

Thomas is listed at 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds. At the Scouting Combine, he was measured as having 36 1/8-inch arms and 10 1/4-inch hands. He ran a 5.22 40-yard dash, recorded 214 reps on the bench press and had a 30.5 vertical jump.

2) TOP OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

Thomas has been one of the best offensive linemen in the country since he began his collegiate career. He earned a Freshman All-American selection in his freshman year and was a First Team All-American in his sophomore season. He was a unanimous All-American selection in his junior year and won the Jacobs Blocking Trophy. He was also a First-Team All-SEC selection in 2018 and 2019.

3) STAR IN THE CLASSROOM

Thomas majored in business during his time at Georgia. He received the Wayne McDuffie and Statesboro Bulldog Club scholarships before he started his time at the university.

4) BALL IN THE FAMILY

Thomas had two uncles who played college basketball at Division I schools, according to The Draft Network. Darrel Thomas played at Samford and Emmanuel Jackson played at Stephen F. Austin.

5) WHERE WILL HE GO?

The offensive lineman is among the top going into the draft. He can go anywhere from the early first-to-mid first round. The New York Giants, New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals could be in the market for an offensive lineman early in the draft.