Andrew Luck streams himself reading books to children amid coronavirus pandemic

Andrew Luck is doing everything he can to keep his young fans entertained during the coronavirus pandemic, which has effectively shut down sports, meet-and-greets and other social gatherings across the U.S.

Indianapolis is one of the cities that has seen some things shut down because of the virus, including the city’s Children’s Museum. The former Indianapolis Colts quarterback decided to play his part Saturday and read to his daughter Lucy and to others virtually. Luck’s reading was streamed on YouTube for the masses to see.

Luck read “Larry Gets Lost at the Museum” to fans of his and to fans of the museum while holding his daughter Lucy in his arm.

The four-minute clip gathered more than 10,000 views as of Monday morning.

Luck’s abrupt retirement was thought by some to only be temporary. But his father, XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck told CBS Sports Radio in January he didn’t notice any particular desire from him to return to the NFL.

“My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family,” Oliver Luck said. “He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He’s doing great. I have not noticed any desires to come back and play, but he’s doing very well.”