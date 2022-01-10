Andrew Luck, the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback who abruptly retired from football before the start of the 2019 season, made a rare public appearance ahead of the college football national championship on Monday.

Luck was at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis and joined fellow 2012 NFL Draft classmate Robert Griffin III for the ESPN pregame broadcast of the title game between Alabama and Georgia. Both players were asked what advice they’d give for Bryce Young and Stetson Bennett going into the game.

“That’s a great question,” the mustachioed Luck said. “Certainly, limit turnovers. I think that’s the biggest factor in winning or losing games and enjoy the moment.”

Griffin said the quarterbacks should just focus on doing their jobs, but wasn’t focused on the game at the point. He got in one question about what Luck has been doing since retiring from the NFL.

“Full-time daddy duty,” he said. “It’s been a complete joy.”

Many fans getting ready to watch the game were happy to see Luck back near a football field.

Luck was a standout at Stanford before the Colts took him with the No. 1 pick in 2012. He was on Indianapolis from 2012 to 2019 before retiring.

The 32-year-old star had suffered a bunch of injuries and put the NFL on the backburner. He was a four-time Pro Bowler and 2018 Comeback Player of the Year.