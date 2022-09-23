Andre Iguodala will return to Golden State for 19th and final season

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Andre Iguodala will return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season, the four-time NBA champion announced Friday.

Iguodala, who has spent seven of his 18 seasons with the Warriors, made the announcement on his “PointForward” podcast.

“I myself will be returning for my 19th season,” Iguodala said, “and ET [Evan Turner] and I will be returning to the NBA throughout the season on the road to return our “PointForward” duties, out “PointForward” responsibilities and to give you access of what’s going on in the NBA.”

Last season, Iguodala averaged 4.0 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 19.5 minutes per game as Golden State won its fourth title in eight years.

Iguodala said he considered himself retired for most of the summer until his teammates and the front office convinced him to return.

“I’m going to blame a few people,” Iguodala said. “Steph Curry is one person I am going to blame. But, as a group, I am blaming Draymond [Green], Steph, and Klay [Thompson]. Steve Kerr a little bit, Bob Myers, I think they just showed me a lot of love.

“They really helped me see my presence outside of physically playing basketball, but also I think Steve was a big culprit in terms of, ‘Listen, we really need you on the court.’ Draymond was big on that as well.”

Iguodala said he’s looking forward to mentoring the young players on the Warriors in his final season.

“I’m looking forward to playing, but I’m also on [Jonathan] Kuminga, and I’m on Moses Moody and I’m on the young fellas,” Iguodala said. “I’m letting them know if I get on this court, you ain’t doing something right.”

“I’m letting you know now, Steph. This is the last one.”