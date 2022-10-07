Amit Elor makes US wrestling history with gold medal match at 2022 Senior World Championships

Amit Elor became the youngest American wrestler to win a Senior World title last month after winning gold at the 2022 Senior World Championships in Belgrade as Team USA finished second overall, tying a team-best of seven medals.

Elor, 18, became the youngest U.S. athlete to win a Senior World title with a victory in the freestyle (72 kg) competition over 2021 silver medalist Zhamila Bakbergenova on Sept. 15, according to USA Wrestling.

“I’m still in shock,” Elor said after the match, via USA Today. “It’s unbelievable. It’s setting the new standard for girls younger than me. It’s about being an inspiration for others.”

“All the training I’m doing, it’s good and it’s working,” Elor continued. “This has been my dream since I was a little girl. This is what I want more than anything in the whole world. I think about it every single day.”

Elor’s victory tops the previous record held by Kyle Snyder, who earned his title in men’s freestyle in 2015 at the age of 19.

“There’s still so much more to accomplish,” Elor said, according to the outlet. “My number one dream is to be an Olympic champion, but there’s world championships every single year, and each year is a new year and a chance to prove that you’re number one. I love that.”

Belgrade marked Elor’s first Senior World Championships. According to USA Wrestling, Team USA finished with seven medals – tying a team-best of matches won by a senior team. They previously earned seven medals in 2003 and 2021