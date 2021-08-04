American sprinters Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad finished 1-2 in the 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

McLaughlin came from behind to run down Muhammad after the very last hurdle. She clocked in at 51.46 – breaking a world record. Muhammad finished with a 51.58, which also broke the original world record but finished behind the 21-year-old New Jersey native.

McLaughlin said she was “grateful” to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

“Just trusting the process. Giving the glory to God. That’s all. This season, hard work and dedication and just really grateful to be able to represent my country and to have this opportunity,” she said.

Muhammad had defied the odds coming into the Olympics. She battled coronavirus twice and suffered a hamstring injury but is still managing to leave Tokyo with a medal.

“It definitely was a journey just filled with so many ups and downs. So just thankful to God for getting me to this point. … Just so thankful, so thankful to end on a silver medal for the USA,” she said.

It is McLaughlin’s first Olympic gold medal. She had won gold in the 2019 World Championships in the 4×400-meter relay and a silver in the same competition in the 400-meter hurdles.

Muhammad won a gold medal in the 400-meter hurdles in the 2016 Rio Games as well as gold in the same event in the 2019 World Championships.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.