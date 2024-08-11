American Masai Russell wins gold in women’s 100-meter hurdles

Masai Russell took a page out of Noah Lyles’ book on Saturday at the Paris Olympics and won the women’s 100-meter hurdles by a torso.

Russell defeated Cyrena Samba-Mayela by one one-hundredth of a second to get back on the podium. Russell crossed the line at 12.33, and Samba-Mayela finished with a 12.34.

Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho-Quinn won bronze.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Russell’s finish appeared to be similar to that of Lyles’ win in the 100-meter sprint earlier this week. Lyles narrowly defeated Jamaican Kishane Thompson by five thousandths of a second.

The field for the race was stacked, and Russell defeated the defending Olympic champion in Camacho-Quinn and Jamaica’s Danielle Williams, who won the world championships last year in Budapest.

MALLORY SWANSON LEADS USWNT TO FIRST OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL IN 12 YEARS WITH WIN OVER BRAZIL

“I guess I don’t really think about (having the top time) because I know there’s still more in the tank,” Russell told The Associated Press before the race. “I feel like once you start thinking that you have to do something more than what you’ve already done, that’s when bad things can (happen). … If it’s meant for me to win the gold, it’s going to happen.”

It’s Russell’s first Olympic medal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Samba-Mayela received the loudest cheers as she won a medal for her home country. It was the first Olympic medal of her career. She won gold in the World Indoor Championships in 2022 in the 60-meter hurdles.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.