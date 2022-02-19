American Elana Meyers Taylor makes Winter Olympics history with bronze medal in bobsled

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Elana Meyers Taylor picked up the fifth medal of her Winter Olympics career when she finished in third place in the women’s bobsled Saturday.

Taylor’s five medals are the most among Black athletes in Winter Olympics history, the most by any women’s Olympic bobsledder and two more than any other U.S. Olympic bobsledder – male or female.

The Germans finished first and second in the two-woman event with Laura Nolte winning gold and Mariama Jamanka earning silver.

Nolte finished with a time of 4:03.96, Jamanka posted a 4:04.73 and Meyers Taylor finished behind both in 4:05.48. American teammate Kaillie Humphries finished in seventh in 4:07.04.

Meyers Taylor medaled in what could be the final race of her Olympic career.

She entered the Games chosen as the U.S. flagbearer for the opening ceremony but was sidelined for the event because she tested positive for COVID-19. But she was able to compete in the bobsled event and thrived.

Meyers Taylor was chosen to carry the U.S. flag at the closing ceremony Sunday.

“I was so honored to be named the opening ceremony flagbearer, but after not being able to carry the flag, it’s even more humbling to lead the United States at the closing ceremony,” Meyers Taylor said in a news release earlier this week. “Congratulations to my fellow Team USA athletes on all their success in Beijing. I’m looking forward to carrying the flag with my teammates by my side and closing out these Games.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.