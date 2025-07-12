American Amanda Anisimova suffers crushing, quick defeat to Iga Swiatek in women’s Wimbledon final

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former top-ranked women’s tennis pro Iga Swiatek earned her sixth Grand Slam title on Saturday after she shut out American Amanda Anisimova in the women’s Wimbledon final in just under an hour.

Swiatek, who has already won titles on the clay and hard courts, had never advanced past the quarterfinals at the All England Club – until now. After defeating Belinda Bencic in the semifinal in straight sets, Swiatek advanced to the final where she would face Anisimova.

Despite upsetting current world no. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to earn her place in the final, Anisimova struggled greatly during the 57-minute match. She appeared visibly frustrated after losing the first match 6-0, which lasted around 25 minutes.

By comparison, Swiatek looked smooth on the grass court, not relinquishing a single game to win her first Wimbledon title, 6-0, 6-0. It marked the first women’s final at the tournament in 114 years in which one player failed to claim a single game.

“You’re such an incredible player, it obviously showed today,” a tearful Anisimova said during the award presentation on court. “You’ve been such an inspiration to me and just an unbelievable athlete.”

Anisimova, the no. 13 seed, never found her footing. She had 28 unforced errors and won only 26% of first serve points. She had no aces and five double faults.

“It’s been an incredible fortnight for me. Even though I ran out of gas a bit today, and I wish that I could put on a better performance for all of you,” she added, “you guys have still been there for me and lifted me up today.”

Swiatek became the eighth consecutive first-time women’s champion and added to her collection of four French Open titles and one U.S. Open title.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.