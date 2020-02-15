America East Conference men's basketball championship history

The America East Conference holds an annual men’s basketball tournament with the winner getting an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference features nine teams: Albany, Binghamton, Hartford, Maine, New Hampshire, Stony Brook, UMass Lowell, UMBC and Vermont.

The America East Conference men’s basketball tournament begins March 7 and runs through March 14.

The conference first started its conference tournament championship in 1980. The conference was first named the Eastern Collegiate Athletic Conference North and then the North Atlantic Conference before being renamed the America East Conference.

Here are the past winners of the America East Conference championship.

2019: VERMONT

Vermont tied the record for most conference championships in 2019, winning their seventh in 2019. The Catamounts defeated UMBC, 66-49. Anthony Lamb was named MVP.

2018: UMBC

UMBC knocked off Vermont, 65-62. Jairus Lyles was named MVP. UMBC went on to become the first No. 16 seed to beat a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

2017: VERMONT

Vermont got back to the NCAA Tournament with an America East title. They defeated Albany, 56-53. Anthony Lamb was named MVP.

2016: STONY BOOK

Stony Brook finally won the America East after coming short in four of the previous five seasons. The Seawolves won 80-74 over Vermont. Jameel Warney was named MVP.

2015: ALBANY

Albany became the latest team to win three straight titles in 2015, once again at the expense of Stony Brook. They won, 51-50. Peter Hooley was named MVP for the second straight season.

2014: ALBANY

Albany won its second straight conference title in 2014. The Great Danes defeated Stony Brook, 69-60. Peter Hooley was named MVP.

2013: ALBANY

Albany defeated Vermont, 53-49, in 2013. Mike Black was named MVP.

2012: VERMONT

Vermont won its fifth conference title in 2012. The Catamounts defeated Stony Brook, 51-43. Brian Voelkel was named MVP.

2011: BOSTON

Boston won No. 6 in 2011. The Terriers edged out Stony Brook, 56-54. John Holland was named MVP.

2010: VERMONT

Vermont got back to the top of the podium in 2010. The Catamounts defeated Boston, 83-70. Marqus Blakely was given the MVP award.

2009: BINGHAMTON

Binghamton won its first championship in 2009. The Bearcats defeated UMBC, 61-51. D.J. Rivera was named MVP.

2008: UMBC

UMBC came away with its first America East title in 2008. UMBC defeated Hartford, 82-65. Jay Greene was named the MVP.

2007: ALBANY

Albany thwarted Vermont’s chances of a title in 2007. The Great Danes won, 60-59. Jamar Wilson was named the MVP for the second straight season.

2006: ALBANY

Albany knocked Vermont from the top of the mountain in 2006. The Great Danes defeated the Catamounts, 80-67. Jamar Wilson was named MVP.

2005: VERMONT

The Catamounts completed a three-peat in 2005, defeating Northeastern 80-57. Taylor Coppenrath was named MVP for a second straight season.

2004: VERMONT

Vermont won back-to-back titles in 2004. They defeated Maine, 72-53. Taylor Coppenrath was named MVP of the tournament.

2003: VERMONT

Vermont began a brief run in the America East Conference with a title in 2003. The Catamounts defeated Boston, 56-55, to make the NCAA Tournament. Matt Sheftic was named MVP.

2002: BOSTON

Boston won its fifth conference title in 2002. They defeated Maine, 66-40. Billy Collins was named MVP.

2001: HOFSTRA

Hofstra won its second consecutive America East title in 2001. The Pride took down Delaware again, 68-54. Roberto Gittens was named MVP.

2000: HOFSTRA

Hofstra won its first America East title over Delaware in 2000. The Pride won, 76-69. Future NBA guard Speedy Claxton was named MVP.

1999: DELAWARE

Delaware won the championship for the second straight time in 1999. They defeated Drexel, 86-67. John Gordon was named MVP.

1998: DELAWARE

Delaware won the championship in 1998. The Blue Hens defeated Boston, 66-58. Darryl Presley was named MVP of the tournament.

1997: BOSTON

Boston won its first title since 1990. The Terriers prevented Drexel from winning four straight titles. Tunji Awojobi was named the MVP of the tournament.

1996: DREXEL

Drexel put together three straight championships in 1996. The Dragons defeated Boston, 76-67. Malik Rose became the first player to win three MVP awards.

1995: DREXEL

Drexel and Malik Rose won a second consecutive title in 1995. They defeated Northeastern, 82-52. Rose was named MVP for the second straight season.

1994: DREXEL

Drexel finally got to hold up the title in 1994. The Dragons defeated Maine, 86-78. Malik Rose was named the MVP of the tournament.

1993: DELAWARE

Delaware won back-to-back titles in 1993. They defeated Drexel again, 67-64. Kevin Blackhurst was named MVP of the tournament.

1992: DELAWARE

Delaware began its brief run through the conference with its first title in 1992. The Blue Hens defeated Drexel, 92-68. Alex Coles was named MVP of the tournament.

1991: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern was holding the hardware again in 1991. The Huskies defeated Maine, 57-46. Ron Lacey was named MVP.

1990: BOSTON

Boston won its second title in three seasons after its sixth straight championship appearance. The Terriers defeated Vermont, 75-57. Bill Brigham was named MVP.

1989: SIENA

Siena won its first and only conference tournament when it was known as the North Atlantic Conference. The Saints defeated Boston, 68-67. Marc Brown was named MVP.

1988: BOSTON

Boston finally won its first title since 1983. The Terriers defeated Niagara, 79-68. Jeff Timberlake was named MVP.

1987: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern won the sixth conference tournament title in 1987 and fourth straight. Reggie Lewis and company defeated Boston, 71-68. Lewis was named MVP for a second time. It was Boston’s third straight loss in the conference title game.

1986: NORTHEASTERN

The Huskies became the first team to win three consecutive championships in 1986. They defeated Boston for the second straight season, 63-54. Wess Fuller was named MVP.

1985: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern put together back-to-back title victories in 1985. The Huskies knocked off Boston, 68-67. Reggie Lewis was named MVP of the tournament.

1984: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern won its third conference title in 1984. The Huskies knocked off Canisius in its first conference tournament title game appearance. Mike Halsel was named MVP.

1983: BOSTON

Boston came away with a conference title in 1983 – at the expense of Holy Cross. The Terriers defeated the Crusaders, 83-82. Mike Alexander was named MVP.

1982: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern won their second consecutive conference title in 1982. They defeated Niagara, 82-59. Perry Moss won the MVP award for a second time.

1981: NORTHEASTERN

Northeastern won the tournament in 1981. They defeated Holy Cross in overtime, 81-79. Perry Moss was named the MVP.

1980: HOLY CROSS

Holy Cross won the first-ever conference tournament when it was still known as the ECAC North. The Crusaders won, 81-75, over Boston. Ron Perry was named MVP.