Amazon Prime faces backlash after ill-timed report on Tyreek Hill allegations during Bills-Dolphins game

The Amazon Prime Video broadcast picked the fourth quarter of a close game to talk about Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s off-the-field issues.

The Buffalo Bills were leading 28-21 with 7:17 left in the fourth quarter when the broadcast cut to sideline reporter Kaylee Hartung out of a commercial to bring up the NFL’s investigation into Hill.

“The NFL is investigating accusations of domestic violence against Tyreek Hill,” Hartung said.

“In filings made earlier this month related to his divorce, Hill’s ex-wife alleges he was violent with her on eight separate occasions dating back to January 2024. He’s denied this and has not been charged criminally. In 2015, Hill pleaded guilty to domestic violence charges stemming from his time at Oklahoma State.”

Hill married Keeta Vaccaro in November 2023, but Vaccaro filed for divorce just 17 months later. The pair have a child together, and they share joint custody with divorce proceedings ongoing.

Fans were critical of the timing of it, even if they agreed it should have been shown.

BILLS’ JOSH ALLEN SURPASSES PATRICK MAHOMES’ TOUCHDOWN MARK IN WIN OVER DOLPHINS

Hill said last week that his focus is on “playing ball” following the announcement of the NFL’s investigation, per ESPN.

Play-by-play broadcaster Al Michaels replied, “Thank you, Kaylee. He’s no stranger to off-the-field stuff,” before transitioning back into the Bills’ kickoff.

The eight-time Pro Bowler had five catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins’ 31-21 loss. Hill has 15 catches for 198 yards and a touchdown through three games this season.

With the loss on Thursday, the Dolphins fell to 0-3. They will look for their first win when they take on the New York Jets (0-2) in Week 4.

