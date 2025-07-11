Amanda Serrano, Katie Taylor set for highly anticipated trilogy boxing bout at iconic Madison Square Garden

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

What could go down as one of boxing’s greatest trilogies will return to where it all began this Friday night.

Katie Taylor (24-1) and Amanda Serrano (47-3-1) will go into the squared circle for the third time, with this bout taking place at Madison Square Garden, where the two first met back in 2022 to become to first female main event in the venue’s illustrious history.

Taylor, of Ireland, has defeated the Puerto Rican Serrano in both bouts, The first was a split decision in New York, while their bout in November, as the co-main event to Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, resulted in Taylor by unanimous decision, although controversially.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A headbutt from Taylor sliced Taylor’s eye, resulting in a gruesome-looking wound and a point deduction. Serrano also landed 107 more punches than Taylor.

But so far, nothing’s worked, and Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of Most Valuable Promotions alongside Paul, said Serrano needs a new plan.

“She has to go out and do something different. The onus is on Amanda and her team to do something different,” Bidarian said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital.

Taylor, in an interview with Fox News Digital herself, said that Serrano “needs this fight more than I do,” given the head-to-head record. But Taylor quipped that she “want[s] to be involved in the biggest fights possible.”

JAKE PAUL’S BOXING PROMOTION PURSUING LEGAL ACTION AGAINST CRITICS CLAIMING FIGHTS ‘STAGED’

But Bidarian said that somewhere deep down, Taylor has something to prove, considering the previous scorecards and the feeling from the general public on their last bout.

“It kind of sucks to walk around and hear people say you didn’t win. So, I think she wants to make sure that it’s not just on paper, but it’s also in the hearts and the minds of the fans that unequivocally, Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano,” Bidarian said.

The two stole the show in Dallas last year at AT&T Stadium, and Bidarian said that boxing fans are “on the cusp of what I believe is one of the greatest trilogies in the history of sports.”

Even though it’s 2-0 for Katie Taylor on paper, we all know those were very close, highly debatable fights. I know they’re going to deliver for a third time.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bidarian’s prediction?

“Amanda Serrano by stoppage,” he said. “That’s what’s going down.”

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.