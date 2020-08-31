Allen Iverson pays tribute to John Thomspon: 'Thanks for saving my life coach'

Allen Iverson paid tribute to the late John Thompson on Monday hours after the former Georgetown coach’s family announced the legend had died.

Iverson was on Thompson’s Hoyas squad for two seasons before jumping to the NBA. The former Philadelphia 76ers star had nothing but kind words to say about the late coach.

“Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I’m going to miss you, but I’m sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, ‘Hey MF’, then we would talk about everything except basketball…….” Iverson wrote.

“May you always Rest in Paradise, where there is no pain or suffering. I will always see your face in my mind, hoping that I made you proud. ‘Your Prodigal Son.'”

Thompson’s family announced his death earlier Monday.

“We are heartbroken to share the news of the passing of our father, John Thompson Jr. Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on, but most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else. However, for us, his greatest legacy remains as a father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

“More than a coach, he was our foundation. More than a legend, he was the voice in our ear every day. We will miss him but are grounded in the assurance that we carry his faith and determination in us. We will cherish forever his strength, courage, wisdom and boldness, as well as his unfailing love. We know that he will be deeply missed by many and our family appreciates your condolences and prayers. But don’t worry about him, because as he always liked to say, ‘….’Big Ace’’ is cool.”

Thompson resigned from coaching in 1999. He would later be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

Thompson was replaced by his longtime assistant coach Craig Esherick. Esherick would last until 2004 and be replaced by Thompson’s son, John Thompson III.

Thompson III was the coach until 2017. Ronny Thompson, his younger son, was the head coach at Ball State from 2006 to 2007.