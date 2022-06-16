All-USFL teams unveiled as league approaches postseason

website maker

The United States Football League unveiled its first-ever All-USFL team Thursday as the league gets ready to wrap up its first regular season.

One week to the regular season remains, but the playoffs are already set. The New Jersey Generals will play the Philadelphia Stars in one semifinal and the Birmingham Stallions will play the New Orleans Breakers in the other.

With those matchups set, awards season got underway.

All-USFL Offense

QB: Kyle Sloter (Breakers)

RB: Darius Victor (Generals)

RB: Reggie Corbin (Panthers)

TE: Sal Cannella (Breakers)

WR: Victor Bolden (Stallions)

WRL KaVonte Turpin (Generals)

OT: Jarron Jones (Bandits)

OT: Terry Poole (Generals)

OG: Cameron Hunt (Stallions)

OG: Garrett McGhin (Generals)

C: Jared Thomas (Breakers)

All-USFL Defense

DT: Reggie Howard (Breakers)

DT: Toby Johnson (Generals)

DE: Davin Bellamy (Breakers)

DE: Chris Odom (Gamblers)

LB: Jerod Fernandez (Breakers)

LB: Donald Payne (Gamblers)

LB: DeMarquis Gates (Stallions)

CB: Will Likely (Gamblers)

CB: Channing Stribling (Stars)

S: Shalon Luani (Generals)

S: Bryce Torneden (Maulers)

All-USFL Special Teams

P: Brandon Wright (Bandits)

K: Brandon Aubrey (Stallions)

PR: KaVonte Turpin (Generals)

KR: Maurice Alexander (Stars)

ST: Victor Bolden (Stallions)