All three Bears quarterbacks are ‘under consideration’ heading into Week 4 game, Matt Nagy says

The Chicago Bears played a game against the Cleveland Browns that they’d like to forget.

Rookie quarterback Justin Fields was sacked nine times, and the Bears offense was held to only 47 yards and six first downs in a 26-6 loss on Sunday afternoon. The loss put the Bears at 1-2 for the season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Monday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy met with reporters and said that he hasn’t decided who will be under center for Chicago in its Week 4 matchup against the Detroit Lions. Fields is currently dealing with a hand injury that he sustained on Sunday, and Andy Dalton — who was the starter heading into the season — suffered a knee injury last week.

The only other option for the Bears is third-string quarterback and former Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles.

COWBOYS’ JERRY JONES REACTS TO EAGLES COACH WEARING ‘BEAT DALLAS’ SHIRT AHEAD OF MONDAY NIGHT MATCHUP

“They’re all three under consideration right now in regard to where they’re at,” Nagy said via NFL.com. “We’ll just have to see the next couple days where they’re all at. We know where Nick (Foles) is at, health-wise, but we just want to keep an eye on Justin and Andy and for us to just stay on that and make sure that we have a plan for any of those.”

In his NFL debut, Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards. He finished with a net of one passing yard due to the nine sacks that he took — four and a half of which came at the hands of Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett.

Nagy was asked by a reporter about Fields and why he didn’t have much of a chance to make any plays on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“There was a combination with these plays that goes into it,” Nagy replied. “Sometimes it could be a breakdown in protection; sometimes it could be the ball’s not out on time; sometimes it could be good coverage by the defense. Or sometimes it could be a bad play call. So there’s four things that it could be when you go through the game. There was probably a combination of all that yesterday.”

Nagy added: “Again, just to keep it super simple, everything’s on the table,” Nagy said. “And I think that’s probably the easiest way to put it — the evaluation part, everything.”