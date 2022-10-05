All-Star catcher begins final game with heartwarming moment from his kids, ends it with homer

Oakland A’s catcher Stephen Vogt is playing his final MLB game on Wednesday after 11 years in the majors.

He started his final game with a twist.

As he went to the plate for the first time, he heard familiar voices throughout Oakland Coliseum’s public address system.

No, it wasn’t Amelia Schimmel, who has been the PA voice since last year — it was his kids.

“Now batting, our dad, No. 21, Stephen Vogt!” they said over the loudspeaker.

The catcher was clearly taken by surprise as he took a look at the booth and received a standing ovation from the Oakland faithful. Vogt spent six seasons with the A’s.

Vogt was named an all-star in both 2015 and 2016 as an Athletic, and he spent time with the Tampa Bay Rays, Milwaukee Brewers, San Francisco Giants, Arizona Diamondbacks and Atlanta Braves.