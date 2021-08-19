All quiet in New England between ex-WR Julian Edleman and WR Jakobi Meyers

Since he’s entering his third season in the NFL, it just might be time for New England Patriots pass catcher Jakobi Meyers to become the star the team has been hoping for.

Last season in nine starts, Meyers showed potential, pulling in 59 catches for 729 yards. Not bad numbers for the former North Carolina State receiver.

While Meyers is looking to establish himself on a team that sorely needs some playmakers on offense, the media seem to be interested in his relationship — such as it is — with former Pats receiver Julian Edelman.

It sounds like Meyers and Edelman may not exactly be the best of buddies. There doesn’t appear to be an issue between them, it just seems to be the way that Edelman is – and Meyers is okay with that.

“Jules is a real quiet guy,” Meyers said after the Pats practice Tuesday.

“When he’s talking to you, you might have messed up. So I think we’ve been on good terms.”

Edelman played 11 seasons for the Pats, ending a solid career after the 2020 season. In those 11 seasons he caught 620 passes for 6,822 yards and 36 touchdowns.

While Meyers would love to replicate those numbers in his career, it remains to be seen whether he can reach that level. Just don’t count on Edelman to give him many words of wisdom along the way.