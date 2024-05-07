Alica Schmidt, track star dubbed ‘world’s sexiest athlete,’ qualifies for 2024 Olympics

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Alica Schmidt, a German track star who was dubbed the “world’s sexiest athlete,” qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics three years after having a tough time in Tokyo.

Schmidt was on the team that qualified for the mixed 4×400-meter race at the World Athletics Relays Bahamas 24. Schmidt posted several times on her Instagram Stories to celebrate the accomplishment, according to the New York Post.

“From paradise to Paris,” she wrote on one of her Stories.

On Tuesday, Schmidt and her teammates were celebrating with a trip around Nassau. She posted on her Stories that they were swimming with some pigs on the island.

Schmidt is an accomplished track athlete on the European circuit. In 2017, she helped the German team to a silver medal in the 4×400 relay at the 2017 European Athletics U20 Championships. Schmidt and her teammates won a bronze medal at the 2019 European Athletics U23 Championships.

The team would finish in sixth place in the 2022 European Championships. She and her team also failed to qualify at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

She said in 2021 that she was “taking a break” from the sport after failing to medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Schmidt was named a Forbes 30 Under 30 member in 2023. She has more than 5 million followers on Instagram.

