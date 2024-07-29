Algerian judoka faces investigation after missing weight before match against Israeli opponent

Algerian judoka Messaoud Dris missed weight at the Paris Olympics on Sunday, one day before he was set to compete against Israel’s Tohar Butbul, which sparked an investigation.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) said Monday it will probe the reasons why Dris missed weight. The bout was scheduled to be first in the men’s 73-kilogram event, but political implications around the bout led many to wonder whether the bout would happen at all.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dris is the No. 14 ranked judoka in the world in the 73-kilogram division. Butbol is No. 22.

“Following the Olympic Games, a full review and investigation of the situation will be conducted and further action will be taken if needed,” the IJF said.

“We believe that sport should remain a realm of integrity and fairness, free from the influences of international conflicts. Unfortunately, athletes often become victims of broader political disputes which are against the values of sport.”

Israel’s war in Gaza following Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist attack has led to issues on the Olympic stage.

Butbol and Israel coach Guy Fogel said they believed Dris was pressured to miss the bout because of Algeria’s frayed relationship with Israel.

LIVE UPDATES: PARIS OLYMPICS IN FULL SWING AS ORGANIZERS NAVIGATE THROUGH FALLOUT OF OPENING CEREMONY UPROAR

“I think the Algerian athletes and all the Muslim athletes cannot go to the fight with Israeli athletes,” Butbol said. “I think they are the victims in this thing. They won’t let them compete, even though they are athletes. I really wanted to do the fight with him, and it’s not happened. Maybe next Olympics we will meet again, and we can do it.”

Dris weighed in on Sunday at 73.4 kilograms, barely missing the weight limit. The IJF said Dris showed up to the weigh in 10 minutes before the deadline, which could suggest he was trying and failing to cut weight before the weigh-in.

“I respect him,” Butbol said of Dris. “He’s a very good judoka. He’s a very good athlete. I wish maybe sometime we would have peace in the Middle East so I could go to training in Algeria, and he can go to training in Israel, and we can go to the tatami together and do the fight. Maybe sometime I can shake his hand.”

Israeli judoka Baruch Shmailov saw two opponents avoid shaking his hand following his bouts on Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“It’s not the first time that athletes are not going and fighting against Israelis because of whatever,” Fogel said Monday. “It’s a part of our story. For me, you don’t want to fight, OK. We go on for the next fight.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.