Alex Smith's bleeding leg against Steelers, draws comparisons to baseball's Curt Schilling

Washington quarterback Alex Smith had fans glued to their televisions Monday night in his game against the Pittsburgh Steelers but probably for not the reasons he had hoped.

Smith began bleeding from his leg during the game. The blood could be seen on his socks and his cleats as Washington upset the previously unbeaten Steelers 23-17. The victory gave Smith and his team a first-place tie in the NFC East with the New York Giants.

Smith drew comparisons to pitcher Curt Schilling, who had his own bloody sock game with the Boston Red Sox in the 2004 American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees.

The bloody sock appeared to add another part to the quarterback’s legend.

He played in his first game this year since 2018.

Smith broke his tibia and fibula in a devastating injury and while trying to recover he battled an infection that nearly cost him his life and caused doctors to ponder amputating the leg. However, he battled through 17 surgeries to get back to the starting role.

“It’s an amazing feeling, and I love the challenge,” he said earlier in the year. “It’s been a long time, even just driving into work with that feeling (of) knowing that the ball’s in your hands.”

He’s appeared in a few games this season and took the starting job after Kyle Allen went down with a season-ending injury.