Alex Smith wins AP Comeback Player of the Year

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith won the 2020 Associated Press Comeback Player of the Year.

Smith was given the award at the NFL Honors on Saturday night. He was the second Washington player to win an award on the night, following Chase Young’s Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The veteran quarterback’s Comeback Player of the Year award was well-deserved after going through multiple surgeries and the possibility of losing his leg and his life.

Smith suffered a gruesome leg injury during the 2018 season and required 17 surgeries on his leg but while he was trying to heal, he contracted an infection that nearly cost him his limb and his life.

Smith stunned everyone in 2019 when he started to tease a possible and improbable return to the football field. But he worked all the way back to make eight appearances for Washington in 2020.

He made his first appearance in an NFL game on October 11. There was a 693-day gap between his broken fibula and his next appearance.

The quarterback went 5-1 in six starts for Washington in 2020 and was a big part of why the team won the NFC East division. He had 1,582 passing yards and six touchdown passes on the year.