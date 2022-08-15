Alex Rodriguez says he was ‘heartbroken’ after learning of Fernando Tatis Jr’s PEDs violation

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alex Rodriguez received 162 game suspension in 2014 after admitting to using performance-enhancing drugs during his tenure with the Texas Rangers. Even so, the legendary shortstop said he was “heartbroken” when he learned of Fernando Tatis Jr.’s suspension.

During an ESPN broadcast of Sunday’s New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game, Rodriguez said he had hoped that younger players would have learned from his mistakes, especially young players who stand to lose more by violating the league’s policy on PEDs.

“If someone plays 25 years or 23 years or 20 years, and you make that mistake — it doesn’t matter who it is — the judgment is different. But look, we know that. I knew that and I made the mistake anyways,” he told Michael Kay during the broadcast. “I was hoping that a lot of these young kids learned from my debacle and my mistakes.”

Despite never failing a drug test, Rodriguez missed the entire 2014 after he admitted to using PEDs when he played for the Rangers. According to CBS Sports, he was initially given a 214 games suspension that was lowered to 162 after he appealed the ruling — a suspension that, at the time, was the longest in MLB history.

“I wasn’t angry,” Rodriguez said of his reaction to learning of Tatis’ suspension. “I was heartbroken because to make a mistake at 22 or 23 years old, that’s going to affect you for maybe 60 years.”

He continued: “I made that mistake. I was more in my late 30s, and it was out of desperation to get back on the field and play.”

Tatis received an 80-game suspension over the weekend for a positive drug test. He said he “inadvertently” took medication to treat ringworm that contained Clostebol. He has yet to play in a game this season after injuring his wrist in a motorcycle accident during the offseason.