Alex Bregman: 'If hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them'

Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman expressed his views on the countrywide protests in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death during an exchange with people on Twitter on Monday.

Bregman was asked if the Klu Klux Klan is considered a terrorist organization, and his response was, “should be.” Another user sent him a tweet telling the two-time All-Star to “stick to sports, before you lose 75% of your fan base.”

Bregman replied by saying, “If hating the KKK loses me fans, then I hope I lose them.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On Friday, Bregman tweeted “We are not free until we are all free,” and has shared the messages of several other athletes calling for change.

Floyd was killed as Minneapolis police officers had him in custody last Monday. A video appeared to show one officer with a knee on Floyd’s neck as he screamed for help and that he was having trouble breathing. Floyd later was declared dead.

The officer seen pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck has since been arrested and faced third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges.