The Major League Baseball history books are about to have some fixing.

St. Louis Cardinals’ Albert Pujols belted his 696th career home run on Saturday night, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for the fourth most in MLB history.

Pujols has said that he is going to retire at the end of the season, but with the way he is playing, he looks like his vintage self and could play for at least a little while longer. In his previous 41 games entering Saturday, he was hitting .322 with a 1.060 OPS.

Pujols entered the year with 679 homers, but with his play in recent years (.700 OPS from 2017 to 2021), 700 homers seemed like an outside chance.

However, by hitting 13 homers since July 10, he has not only given himself a real shot, it would now be a shock if he didn’t reach the milestone.

If he hits homers at his current pace from July 10 (averaging one homer per 3.2 games) for the Cards’ final 22 games water Saturday, he will retire with 702 home runs.

The last person to reach 700 home runs was Barry Bonds, who is the all-time home run king with 762.

Hank Aaron is second with 755, followed by Babe Ruth’s 714.

The sixth inning homer also tied the game at three. In his next at-bat, he again tied the game at four with an eighth inning single.