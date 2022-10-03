Albert Pujols passes Babe Ruth for second all-time in RBI

Albert Pujols just won’t stop making history as his final regular season comes to an end.

The St. Louis Cardinals legend smashed his 703rd home run, which gave him his 2,216th RBI. That passes Babe Ruth for second on the all-time list in that category, a tremendous feat that just continues to find Pujols’ bat here as his final career games wind down.

Only Hank Aaron, one of the four 700-plus home run hitters ever, has more RBI than Pujols has in his career.

Pujols smashed a hanging curveball from Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Mitch Keller, drilling it to left field and clearing the fence for a two-run homer that only adds to his fourth all-time record.

It was just last game that Pujols tied Ruth at 2,214 with a three-RBI day that included his 702nd homer in his final regular season game at Busch Stadium. He hit a shot to dead center field that landed on the grass and the Cardinals faithful went nuts as he trotted around the bases.

Pujols finished that game 2-for-3 with three RBI.

“I’m really blessed to be back here,” Pujols said before the game. “To finish my career where everything started, it means a lot.”

Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina were honored before the game with a 46-minute ceremony. Molina had also said he would retire once the season is over.

There was also a special tribute when starter Adam Wainwright was taken out of the game, as Pujols and Molina walked him off the field. All three players have been cornerstones for the franchise throughout the years.

The Cardinals still have two more regular season games to play before they head into the postseason as the NL Central winners and the three seed in the National League. They will play the sixth seed, which is the final wild card team in the conference.