Albert Pujols on 700th home run baseball: ‘Souvenirs are for the fans’

Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols put on quite the show Friday night at Dodger Stadium, launching the 699th and 700th home runs of his incredible 22-year career.

Pujols hit his 700th home run in the fourth inning off of Dodgers pitcher Phil Bickford, sending the crowd into a frenzy as Pujols became just the fourth player in Major League Baseball history to hit 700 home runs in a career.

Pujols joins Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth in the 700-home run club.

And while the world of baseball was celebrating the incredible feat, and as Pujols was drinking it all in, the question of who possessed the historic baseball came into question.

Baseballs have been highly sought-after by fans of the game — becoming souvenirs for so many — and the 700th home run of Pujols’ career is one that will undoubtedly fetch a pretty penny.

There are those who feel that the ball should be returned to Pujols, and those who believe the fan possessing the baseball has every right to hold onto it.

For the fans who caught home run No. 700, they reportedly left the stadium with the baseball after having it authenticated, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Asked whether he’s worried about getting the 700th home run ball back, Pujols says he has no problem with the fans keeping it.

“Souvenirs are for the fans,” Pujols said, according to the Orange County Register. “I don’t have any problem if they want to keep it. If they want to give it back, that’s great. But at the end of the day, I don’t focus on material stuff.”

Pujols has 10 more regular-season games to add to his total before calling it a career.

The three-time MVP and two-time World Series champion announced that he will retire after the 2022 MLB season.

The St. Louis Cardinals hold a 7.5-game lead over the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central, and their magic number to clinch a playoff spot is four.