Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has decided to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

Tagovailoa made his decision Monday months after he suffered a dislocated hip and posterior wall fracture he suffered during a game against Mississippi State in November. Mac Jones was forced to take over as Alabama’s starter, and he led the Crimson Tide to a win over Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

OHIO STATE OFFENSIVE LINEMAN BIDS FAREWELL TO SCHOOL IN HILARIOUS NFL DRAFT DECLARATION

Tagovailoa addressed the possibility of going into the NFL in December. He said at the time if he still feels like he is going to be a Top 10 or Top 15 pick it might be too tempting for him to stick around.

“I think that’d be tough to pass up,” Tagovailoa said at a Dec. 5 press conference. “But I think there’s a lot more to it than that in some aspects.”

MOTHER OF CLEMSON’S TRAVIS ETIENNE SAYS SHE’S GETTING THREATS AHEAD OF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

At the beginning of the 2019 season, he was projected by many draft experts to be the surefire No. 1 pick of the NFL Draft. However, the emergence of LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and Tagovailoa’s injury pushed the quarterback down into the Top 5 or Top 10 on some mock drafts.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tagovailoa has already set the Alabama school record for passing touchdowns with 87 and his 7,442 passing yards ranks third in school history.