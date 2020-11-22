Alabama's Nick Saban snaps back after question about team's time of possession in blowout win

No. 1 Alabama rocked Kentucky on Saturday in an SEC matchup and coach Nick Saban wasn’t trying to hear questions about any statistic other than what was up on the scoreboard.

Mac Jones threw for two touchdowns, as did Bryce Young. Najee Harris also ran for two touchdowns while Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Brian Robinson Jr. all ran for a touchdown each. Alabama won the game, 63-3.

After the game, Saban was asked about time of possession. The Crimson Tide had the ball for 31:05 while Kentucky had the ball for 28:55.

“The last time I checked you get nothing for time of possession. So that means you score fast on offense, you don’t have very much time of possession,” Saban said, according to Saturday Down South. “If you don’t score and you take the ball for, you know, 6 minutes and you don’t score, what do you get for that? Is there something you get for that? I don’t know.”

Alabama and Saban know better than anybody that a win is a win no matter how you get it.

The Crimson Tide’s rolling of the Wildcats should help them build momentum with a few weeks left in the regular season and keep that No. 1 poll ranking as the SEC title game nears.