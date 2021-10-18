Alabama’s Nick Saban reveals bruise he received amid Texas A&M fan celebration

Alabama football coach Nick Saban revealed he received some bumps and bruises as Texas A&M fans rushed the field two weeks ago celebrating their upset win over the then-No. 1 ranked team.

Saban revealed to reporters on Monday he had a large bruise on his left arm from the jubilant crowd after he was asked about the Tennessee–Ole Miss fan incident that saw Lane Kiffin get hit with golf balls and trash littered across Neyland Stadium from sour Volunteers fans.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I don’t think that’s my question to really answer,” he said, via AL.com.

“I’ve said this before, we’re in the entertainment business. There’s a lot of people that come to the games. They have a lot of passion and excitement for what they do. Hopefully as institutions and fans, we’ll always do that in a positive way.”

Saban was seen in a windbreaker during Alabama’s win over Mississippi State over the weekend.

The SEC fined Texas A&M $100,000 for its fans storming of Kyle Field after beating Alabama earlier this month.

TENNESSEE-OLE MISS FAN INCIDENT RESULTS IN SEVERAL ARRESTS, EJECTIONS, POLICE SAY

Police at Kyle Field may have had the toughest job of the night – escorting the coach off the field.

As the fans rushed the field, three officers surrounded Saban and led him to the locker room. One woman who got in the way was trucked by one of the leading officers. CBS 42’s Dee Jackson caught the moment as it appeared he was on the field while the pandemonium was ensuing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s unclear which fan interaction resulted in the bruise for Saban.