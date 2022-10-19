Alabama’s Nick Saban responds to video of wide receiver Jermaine Burton appearing to strike female Vols fan

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has responded following video of wide receiver Jermaine Burton seemingly striking a female fan of the Tennessee Volunteers following Alabama’s 52-49 loss Saturday afternoon.

Burton, who transferred from Georgia during the offseason, can be seen on camera sticking his arm out, which appears to make contact with a female fan rushing the field following the Tennessee win.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said Wednesday. “We are currently working to gather information.”

ALABAMA WIDE RECEIVER JERMAINE BURTON ALLEGEDLY HIT FEMALE TENNESSEE FAN AFTER LOSS

Fans of Tennessee emptied the stands at Neyland Stadium following Vols’ kicker Chase McGrath’s 40-yard field goal to snap Tennessee’s 15-game losing streak to Saban.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The video of Burton walking off the field and reportedly striking the fan began to circulate Tuesday night.

Tennessee was fined $100,000 on Sunday for its fans storming the field and tearing down the goalposts.

Fans have stormed the field after every road loss for Alabama dating back to 2013, according to AL.com.

“I think it’s a difficult situation,” Saban said Wednesday, according to OutKick. “It’s a difficult situation for the league, it’s a difficult situation for all of us that are in this situation. We certainly don’t condone any mistreatment of anybody, whether they should or shouldn’t be there. I think you’ve gotta have respect for other people.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The school created a Go Fund Me in order to help raise money for new goalposts. As of Wednesday morning, the school had raised over $160,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report