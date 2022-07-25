Alabama’s Nick Saban releases message of support for John Metchie III following leukemia diagnosis

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Alabama football coach Nick Saban expressed support for John Metchie III following the former Crimson Tide star’s revelation he was diagnosed with leukemia.

Metchie, who was selected in the second round by the Houston Texans, released a statement through the team Sunday saying he was diagnosed with a curable form of leukemia.

“John has overcome every obstacle placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against leukemia,” Saban said. “It’s a blessing that he’s in a city known for great medical care, and with an organization in the Houston Texans who will be with him throughout this journey. Our thoughts and prayers will be with him throughout this battle.”

In his three seasons at Alabama, Metchie caught 155 passes for 2,081 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The 2021 season was his best with the Crimson Tide. He had 96 catches for 1,142 yards and eight touchdowns. All were career highs. He finished third in the SEC in receptions and receiving yards.

“Recently, I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of leukemia. I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time,” he said.

“As a result of this diagnosis, I will likely not be playing football this season. My main focus will be on my health and recovery. Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever. God bless.”

He caught a touchdown pass in the SEC Championship game against Georgia but tore his ACL causing him to miss the College Football Playoff.