The College Football Playoff is set to expand for the 2023 season and beyond and the idea of expanding the four-team bracket is something that left Alabama‘s Nick Saban with a bunch of questions.

Saban, who is coming off another national championship with the Crimson Tide, wondered how teams’ schedules will play out and the opportunities afforded to amateur players.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I think you’ve got to ask yourself a couple of questions about that. How important is it to have bowl games in college football because the bigger the playoff gets the more bowl games are going to dissipate? How many games are really legitimate for college kids to play? How are you going to prioritize the schedule because you could potentially play 17 games if we have 12 teams in the playoff? Are you going to play less regular season games? Are you going to take out the SEC championship game and not have it? If you play 12 games and have [the SEC championship game], you could be looking at 17 games. Are you going to play games during dead week? Are you going to play games during finals week? Are you going to play games during Christmas?” he said in an interview with ESPN.

NEBRASKA, HEAD COACH SCOTT FROST UNDER INVESTIGATION FOR NCAA VIOLATIONS

“I think there are just a lot of questions that need to be answered; it’s not just that a 12-team playoff is a good thing.”

There will be 12 teams in the new expanded format in a few years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The College Football Playoff started during the 2014 season. Alabama has made the championship game five times and has won the tournament three of those times.