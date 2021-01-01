Alabama's Najee Harris jumps over Notre Dame defender on long run during Rose Bowl

University of Alabama running back Najee Harris helped put together an impressive season for the Crimson Tide, showing exactly what he brings to the table on offense that gives defenses headaches.

Harris, in the first quarter, set the Crimson Tide up for another touchdown when he cleanly hurdled a would-be Notre Dame tackler. Harris ran for 53 yards and jumped over Fighting Irish defensive back Nick McCloud.

On the very next play, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones ran a play-action pass play and found tight end Jahleel Billingsley wide open in the left corner of the end zone. The Notre Dame defense appeared to have shifted to cover the dangerous Devonta Smith, leaving Billingsley open.

Alabama was up 14-0 at the end of the first quarter of the Rose Bowl Game – the host of the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Jones hooked up with Smith for a 26-yard touchdown pass earlier in the first quarter. Both of Alabama’s first two drives resulted in scores.

Harris already had three carries for 79 yards in the game.

Alabama is one of the last undefeated teams in college football. The offense is led by the veritable three-headed monster in Jones, Harris and Smith, who seemed to have no issue with Notre Dame early on.