Alabama’s Dallas Turner hits Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart with brutal facemask grab, pushes QB’s head into dirt

Ole Miss fell to Alabama on Saturday in a pivotal SEC matchup, 30-24, but there was at least one play that stirred some debate involving quarterback Jaxson Dart.

In the third quarter, Dart was trying to avoid the Alabama pass rush when he was met by linebacker Dallas Turner. Dart and the Rebels ran a play-action pass play and when he took the ball back Turner grabbed him by the face mask and twisted his helmet around and dragged him down.

Dart’s helmet came off on the play and Turner appeared to put his hands over his own head, appearing to signal he didn’t mean to do what he did.

Alabama was given a 15-yard penalty on the play and it helped the Rebels set up a score later in the drive. However, Turner was not ejected from the game, which some fans called for.

Later in the game, Turner pushed Dart’s head into the ground after making a tackle. He still managed to stay in the game.

Dart finished 18-for-31 with 212 passing yards and a touchdown pass

Alabama managed to save itself from losing a third game in 2022. Nick Saban’s team remains in position to have a 10-win season. The program has not endured a three-loss season since 2010.

